Man electrocuted in Yadadri-Bhongir

Suryapet: A man was electrocuted in Yadari-Bhongir on Wednesday. The incident took place in Athmakur mandal. The deceased was identified as Sunil Shetti, a migrant labor from Bihar. The police rushed to spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation on.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed on spot. The incident took place at Thimmapuram in Jaggireddygudem mandal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place when two trucks collided head-on-head. The two persons travelling in the trucks died on spot. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to a nearby government hospital for autopsy. The police are trying to find the details of the persons based on the belongings and also through the papers of the trucks. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.