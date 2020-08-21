Man held for stealing trophies from LB Stadium in Hyderabad

The Saifabad police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly stealing 15 trophies from LB stadium in Hyderabad. The offender was identified as Shiva Sanjeeva Shinde (30), a footpath dweller near Niloufer hospital.

According to the Additional inspector (AI) Raju Naik, Shinde, a native of Belgaum of Karnataka district sneaked into the football association office in the stadium and made away with 15 brass and one silver trophy. He then hid the stolen booty inside an old man's house in Mangar Basti.

Based on the complaint lodged by the representatives of the football association, the police registered a case and caught the offender based on the CCTV footage. They recovered the trophies from him and sent him to remand.

The accused was booked under sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code.

A similar incident had been reported in Mumbai in 2017 when a 28-year-old man had stolen 200 trophies from a sports shop in Kalbadevi in Mumbai. The accused, Sandeep Apte, who is a resident fo Kalbadevi is said to be a drug-addict. The accused claimed that he had gone inside the shop to steal some money but as there was no money, he stole the trophies.

