Man held in Hyderabad for duping people on the promise of job offer

The Special Operations Team (SOT), Malkajgiri arrested a fraudster for cheating people on the promised of offering jobs in software companies. The police recovered Rs 35,000 cash, mobile phones and other material from him.

According to the police, Bhukya Manikanta aka Goutham (26), a native of Banjara Nagar in Thorrur of Mahabubabad district posed himself as a chief manager of the administrative wing of companies and posted job offers on job portals. Several job aspirants sent their resumes to him.

Manikanta targetted woman and extracted money from them for offering a job in reputed companies without an interview. The police said that hundreds of job aspirants have been cheated by him.

The fraudster was handed over to Malkajgiri police for further action. An investigation is underway.