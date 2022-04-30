Man jumps in front of running train, dies

Yadadri-Bhongir: A man reportedly jumped in front of a running train in Yadadri-Bhongir on Friday night. The police recovered the body of a man at Varikonda railway station on Saturday morning. The deceased identified as Srinivas was said to said jumped in front of the train to end his life.

The locals who identified the man, said that Srinivas might have taken the extreme step of ending his life over family dispute. They said he was looking depressed from many days. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Srinivas dead body was shifted to Ramannapet Area Hospital for postmortem.