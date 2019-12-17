Man raped 9-months-pregnant woman in Karimnagar district

Hyderabad: After the Disha's rape and murder incident, the governments are implementing harsh punishments for the accused. But on the other hand, the sexual assault on women and children are continuing across the country.

In another horrific incident, a man has allegedly raped a 9-months-pregnant woman in Karimnagar district. Going into details, a couple lives at Bommakal village here in the district. The husband works as a security guard and his wife stays at home as she is pregnant.

In this context, K Ramakrishna who works as a dish service man came to the house on this month 9th. As the woman was alone, he took advantage of it and raped her.

When the husband returned home from duty, he found that his wife was not well. When he inquired her about what had happened. With this, she disclosed everything to him. Immediately, they approached the police station. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and investigating further.