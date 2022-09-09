Man sent behind bars for 20 years for raping minor

Mahabubabad: POCSO fast-track court judge P Vasant Patil on Friday has found Gabbeta Chandraiah (41) of Garnepally village in Zaffergadh mandal of Jangaon district guilty of raping a minor girl, and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment besides imposing a penalty of Rs 2,000 on him.

Chandraiah was arrested as the rape case was registered against him at the Gudur police station in the district on January 11, 2016 as he was accused of raping the minor girl on December 8, 2015.

The then DSP, Mahabubabad, B Rajamahendra Naik conducted investigation into the case, and filed the chargesheet in the POCSO Special Court in time. Witnesses were also produced before the court and all of them cooperated with the prosecution. "After arguments, Fast Track Special Court Judge P Vasant Patil pronounced the final verdict today (Sept 9, 2022) awarding 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs.2000 to the guilty Gabbeta Chandraiah," said SP Sharath Chandra Pawar.