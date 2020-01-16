Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad

A 35-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death here under Dundigal police station limits on Wednesday night. He was identified as Yada Goud, a native of Papannapet mandal of Medak district.

According to police, Yada Goud has been offered alcohol by the accused Asif who later stabbed Goud with a knife near the church at Gagillapur. Asif is learned to have stabbed Goud repeatedly and left him after making sure he was dead.

The police registered a case after being alerted by the locals. They are collecting details at the spot along with the clues team and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, efforts are on by the police to nab the accused who has gone absconding after the incident.