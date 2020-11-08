Man thrashed by villagers for molesting woman in Nirmal

A man was brutally thrashed by the villagers for allegedly molesting a woman in Kingapur village of Kadem mandal in Nirmal district on Sunday. He was identified as Lakkavattula Raju.

A video surfaced on the social media showcased that the villagers tied up the man's limbs who was then beaten up by the sarpanch's son. In spite of Raju's mother appeal who said that her son was mentally unstable, the villager kept beating Raju leaving him severely injured.

The incident came to the notice of the police who said that it is incorrect to take law and order into hands. The police said that they will look into the case and take action. Raju was shifted to a hospital for treatment.