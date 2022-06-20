Man tweets to TS govt asking for 'mercy killing'

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident a man who is unable to pay hospital bills for his treatment, had filed for mercy killing and tweeted the same to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, Minister KT Rama Rao, and tagged the State DGP, City Police Commissioner, and also the Banjara Hills Police.

According to the sources, the man identified as Jitendra Srirangiri (43), hailing from Raipur in Chhattisgarh suffered severe injuries in an accident and had come to the city for better treatment. He had come to Hyderabad in November 2021 and had undergone six surgeries so far. Pooling his own money and also with the help of friends he managed to collect and pay Rs 2.8 lakhs.

It is reported that by the end of January, he could not pay any amount further. The man who was staying at Brinnova Rehabilitation Centre stated that the hospital staff was pressurizing him for the pending money. As he was unable to pay, he was not being given food and they had cut off the TV connection in his room.

Upset by the financial crisis, he sought permission for mercy killing and tweeted the same.