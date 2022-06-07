Manair Riverfront works in full swing: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the work on the Manair Riverfront and cable bridge is in full swing.

The Minister and Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar inspected the project work on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that the Lower Manair Reservoir is being beautified as per the ideas of Chief Minister KCR.

The project being executed with a budget of Rs 410 crore would be a great tourist destination in the coming days like the Sabarmati Riverfront Ahmedabad in Gujarat. From LMD to Cable Bridge, retaining walls, theme parks, lighting, construction of community halls, boating, floating restaurants would come up, he said.

Vinod Kumar said that the face of Karimnagar would change with the Manair Riverfront and the city would become a good tourist destination. He said the project was conceived with the idea of using the water body adjacent to the city, as part of which check dams were constructed from the LMD gates to Chekurti. The construction of cable bridge approach roads is nearing completion.

Manakondaur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Library Chairman A Ravinder Reddy, Veerla Venkateshwar Rao, corporators and officials were present.