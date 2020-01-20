Mancherial: An innovative way to create awareness

Mancherial: As part of creating awareness among the voters about the elections and the importance of vote, Municipal Commissioner G Swarupa Rani played snakes and ladders with people and students at IB Chowrasta, bus stand area and Degree College in Mancherial town on Monday.

Addressing the people, the Commissioner said they played the snakes and ladders to educate the people about their social responsibilities and to make them remember to cast their vote on January 22 from 7 am to 5 pm.

Municipal Engineer Narsimha Swamy, Durgam Madhu, Health Inspector Sunil Rathod, Tannir Ramesh, Jagadishwari, Narayana, Chandraiahm, staff and others were present.