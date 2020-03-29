Mancherial: Cops distribute groceries to migrant workers

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana said police will support poor, disabled and migrated labourers.



He distributed free groceries to 60 migrant labour families of Uttar Pradesh in Mancherial town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said that there are about 47,000 migrant labourers are working in Ramagundam Commissionerate, NTPC Singareni, Kaleshwaram, Mancherial and in other areas. They couldn't find work during the lockdown period and they couldn't go back to their home State. In this situation, the police assured them of providing food and shelter here. He said police department, women associations, voluntary organisations are making arrangements to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers, poor and disabled. DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, ACP Lakshminarayana, Inspector Lingaiah, SIs Rajamouli, Praveen and others were present.