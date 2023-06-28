Manik Rao Thackerey inspects public meeting venue in Khammam

Telangana Congress party incharge Manik Rao Thackerey visited Khammam on Wednesday. Thackeray, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy met about the public meeting to be held in the district. Later, Manik Rao Thackeray inspected the place of public meeting where Rahul Gandhi will attend.

Speaking on this occasion, Manik Rao Thackeray said that the Congress Jana Garjana Sabha will be held in Khammam on July 2 and said that Rahul Gandhi will honour CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka as the latter would end the March on the same day.

He said that former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will also join the Congress in the same meeting