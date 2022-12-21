Mann-KCR meet throws light on national politics, farmers' issues

Hyderabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is in Hyderabad, called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan. This is the first major meeting of KCR with another Chief Minister after renaming of the TRS as BRS.

Both the leaders, who spent about half an hour, discussed national politics, including farmers' issues and Centre's discrimination against the Opposition-ruled states, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The two Chief Ministers, the CMO said, discussed at length the prevailing conditions in the country as well as the performance of Telangana and Punjab in various sectors. KCR is said to have explained the various pro-farmer schemes being implemented by Telangana like Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, free power and water supply and other "innovative" programmes. They are also said to have discussed the "fast-changing political equations in the country" and felt that a situation of Delhi V/s Opposition had arisen. The two leaders, it is said, also discussed the Delhi liquor scam, the challenges faced by AAP, results of Gujarat elections, etc.

Mann was in Hyderabad to participate in the Investors meet.