Manoharabad : Tree guards fixed to save plants
Responding to the news item, 'Haritha Haram drive wilts in KCR's constituency,' published in The Hans India dated December 27, officials promptly...
Manoharabad: Responding to the news item, 'Haritha Haram drive wilts in KCR's constituency,' published in The Hans India dated December 27, officials promptly responded and erected tree guards to protect the saplings planted under Haritha Haram programme in Kalakal village.
