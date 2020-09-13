MANUU entrance tests from Sept 28

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University will conduct entrance tests for admission into its regular courses on September 28, 29 and 30. Eligible candidates can download hall tickets from University website from September 20.

According to Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar in-charge, the entrance test shall be conducted offline in two sessions, 9.30am to 11.30 am and 2.30 to 4.30 pm on all three days. All the candidates have to mandatorily submit a copy of "No-Covid Self Declaration" in the format available on the website at the ET Examination centre. Admissions available for merit-based courses includes Post Graduate Programmes (MA - Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology; Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. (Mathematics); Under Graduate Programmes (B.A., B.A. (Hons) – JMC, B.Com., B.Sc.(MPC, M.P.CS & ZBC)); Bachelor of Vocational courses (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology). Madrasa pass out students can apply to join Bridge courses for entry into Undergraduate (B.Com./B.Sc.) and amp; Polytechnic programmes.

Direct admissions into B.Tech and polytechnic under lateral entry for eligible students and PG Diploma in Retail Management, Part-time Diploma Programmes in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian and Islamic Studies, Certificate Course in Tahseen-e- Ghazal and Urdu are also available.

For details visit University website: manuu.edu.in.