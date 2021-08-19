  • Menu
Maoist flags, letter create flutter in Sircilla

The maoist letter left at the gram panchayat office at Bhukyareddy thanda in Konaraopet mandal in Sircilla district on Wednesday




Sircilla: Maoists Manala Special Zone Maoist Committee has posted their party flags and left a letter at the gram panchayath office at Bhukyareddy thanda in Konaraopet mandal in the district on Wednesday.

In the letter the Maoists told the thanda residents to plough land in the outskirts of the village. The local police recovered the Maoist material which caused a sensation in the district.

