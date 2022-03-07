Maoist held in Kodhagudem

Kothagudem: Dummagudem police and CRPF personnel jointly arrested one Maoist militia member Madavi Kosa(30), resident of Redlapadu village in Sukuma district of Chattishgarh State and recovered one knife and pamphlets of banned Maoist party on Monday.

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt told media persons that while the police and CRPF personnel were conducting vehicle checking near Chintaguppa village, they noticed suspicious moment of one person and when they grilled him he confessed that he was belonging to the Maoist party. He had been working as militia member in Gollapalli area committee of banned Maoist party for past 6 years.

The Maoist confessed that he was involved in the burning of the road construction machine at Chintaguppa village and also was involved in the murder of K Raju, resident of Vankamadugu village under Marraigudem police station in the month of December 2021.

SP Sunil Dutt appealed to the tribal people not to cooperate and support the banned Maoist party as they are obstructers of development of the agency areas.

The SP also said it was noticed that Maoists were resorting to extortions and looting poor people in the agency areas.