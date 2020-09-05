Maoists allege fake encounter killing in Bhadradri district

Kothagudem: Bhadradri - Kothagudem and East Godavari division Maoist committee secretary Azad alleged that the police had killed their party member Dudi Devalu alias Shankar in a one-sided encounter but not in the exchange of fire.

Responding to the exchange of fire that took place near Devallagudem forest area in Gundala mandal on Thursday, in a statement released on Friday, he appealed to the democratic people and intellectuals to condemn the police brutal act.

He said Dudi Devalu was sick and went to hospital for treatment. The police caught him and killed in the one-sided encounter near Devallagudem forest area. He gave a call to the people of Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and East Godavari districts to observe bandh on September 6 in protest the brutal killing of Dudi Devalu alias Shankar. He warned the KCR's government to get ready to pay penalty for killing Devalu.

Azad said Dudi Devalu, a resident of Arlapalli in Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh State, had joined the party in 2013. Recently, the party shifted him to Telangana State and he grew to the commander level.

Azad alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government is torturing innocent people and killing them later in the name of informers and Naxals and also imprisoned several innocent tribals and others.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem police handed over the body of Devalu to Dornapal police of Chhattisgarh on Friday. Dornapal police will hand over the body to his family members after finishing the formalities.

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said the dead Maoist was identified as Dudi Devalu alias Devaiah alias Shankar and a native of Sukuma district in Chhattisgarh State. He was working as a commander of special protection guard for party State secretary and Central committee member Haribhushan.