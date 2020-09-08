Maoists blast land mine in Cherla

Bhadrachalam: The agency villages of Cherla mandal terror stricket after a landmine blast by Maoists during the late night hours of Sunday.

According to sources, Maoists blasted a strong land mine at Pagidivagu on Tippapuram - Peddamidisileru road in Cherla mandal. The road was damaged leaving behind three-meter radius pit on the road and no casualties were reported.

It might be noted that on account of the encounter at Gundala in Yellandu mandal, Maoists called for one day agency bandh on Sunday. The Maoists dropped two letters at the incident site. They condemned fake encounters in the State alleging that they were aimed to kill Maoists.

The letters had the names of Sabari- Cherla Committee and Mahadevpur Area Committee. Reacting to the blast, police said that Maoists exploded the IED just to prove their existence and there is no need for the people to panic.