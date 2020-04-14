March current bill to be paid based on March 2019 bill in Telangana: TSERC

With the imposing of lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus, the bill collectors cannot go to the houses to record the current meter reading. In this condition, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has decided that the domestic power users can pay March 2019 current bill for March 2020 bill and the total amount can be paid online.

For the commercial establishments and industries, the TSERC said they could pay half amount of last year March bill. Regarding the electricity bill details of March 2019, Telangana Discoms will be sending the amount details directly to the registered mobile number.

The TSERC has issued these new directions to Telangana Discoms as there is no possibility of collecting meter reading due to the lockdown. Once the lockdown ends, the meter reading will be taken, and bills will be issued, and the difference amount (in case paid high or low) will be adjusted in the upcoming month's bill.