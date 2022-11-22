Marri Shashidhar Reddy resigns from Cong

Hyderabad: In a set back to Congress, senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy tendered his resignation to the old grand party. Addressing the press meeting at his residence, Marri Shashidhar Reddy said he tendered his resignation to the party membership. Shashidhar Reddy said that he tendered his resignation with a lot of pain and added that Congress failed as an opposition party.

Shashidhar Reddy said that he wrote a letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and elaborated on all the details. He added that he took the decision for the welfare of Telangana only as the situation of the party is worsening day by day. He asserted that his father was one among those who suggested the hand symbol to the Congress party.



He also lashed out at Manickam Tagore and added that Congress lost all the elections after Uttam Kumar became the PCC president. Recently, the Congress party expelled him from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.