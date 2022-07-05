Married woman ends life after disputes with husband

Medak: In a shocking incident, a married woman allegedly ended her life by consuming pesticides. The incident took place at Kistapur village of Toopran Mandal.

The victim was identified as Donthi Divya (24). She reportedly consumed pesticides following a dispute with her husband on Monday night. She was rushed to the hospital in Hyderabad where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Divya's parents and relatives staged a protest at Toopran Police Station demanding strict action against her husband and in-laws. Divya was survived by her daughter. The Toopran Police have registered a case. The investigation is on.