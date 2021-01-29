Masks, Sanitizers distributed to school principals in Hyderabad

Masks and Sanitizers have been distributed to the heads of government schools and government-aided schools by the minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here at Masab Tank on Thursday. Around 55,000 masks and 55,000 sanitizers were distributed in a programme ahead of the reopening of schools in Telangana.

The schools across the state are making arrangements to follow COVID-19 preventive measures to the students. The Telangana government had already permitted the reopening of government educational institutions across the state from February 1.

After distributing the masks, the minister said that secondary and higher educational departments should convene parents meeting to guide them on COVID-19 preventive measures to be followed by the children in the schools. He also asked the schools to maintain social distance norms to their students in the classrooms.