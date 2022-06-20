Massive fire breaks out from building at Himayatnagar, none hurt

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out from a building in Himayatnagar on Monday morning. No casualties were reported.

According to the sources, the fire broke out in a building on Himayatnagar Road No.2 on the third floor of a multi-storied building around 5.30 am.

A fire tender rushed to the spot after being alerted by the police control room. With heavy smoke emanating from the rooms, firefighters deployed smoke exhausters to clear it.

It is also reported that around six fire tenders were called into service and the fire was brought under control. Officials suspect fire might have caused due to short circuit. A case was registered and investigation is on.