Massive fire breaks out from Green Bawarchi hotel, 10 people saved

Rayadurgam: A massive fire broke out in Green Bawarchi restaurant here at Raidurgam on Saturday morning at around 11.30 AM, due to electrical short circuit and reportedly its known that when the fire erupted there were around 16 customers on the rooftop and 10 workers of the restaurant. The restaurant building which has two floors was entirely engulfed into the flames, but with the timely arrival of fire brigade the people who were struck are now being taken out with the help of a ladder.

According to sources, the people who noticed the sparks alerted the hotel management and within few minutes the fire spread rapidly and the ones struck in the restaurant couldn't come out. However, the fire department was alerted about the incident and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire fighters were engaged in multiple activities of dousing the flames and also rescuing the ones who were struck.

The Raidurgam police also reached the spot and are coordinating with the fire department to rescue the people struck in the fire. It is learnt that, two people reportedly jumped from the building to save themselves from fire. However, they were shifted to a nearby hospital after they sustained minor injuries. The people rescued were given first aid at the spot. No casualties reprted from the site of fire mishap.

More details awaited.