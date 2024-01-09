Master Keshav Goud from Mahbubnagar honoured with Prathiba Puraskar

Master Keshav Goud of Mahbubnagar district was honoured with the Pratibha Puraskar Young and Dynamic Martial Art award at a ceremony organized by the High Range Book of World Records. The event took place at Lakadikapool Bhaskar Auditorium on Sunday. Ganta Shiny, a student of Master Keshav Karati Academy, also received the Best Performer Award at the same event.

Master Keshav has been dedicated to training in Karate for the past 21 years. He has been instrumental in coaching athletes at both national and international levels and has gained recognition and praise from numerous celebrities. Throughout his career, he has received several accolades including the Martial Art Youth Icon Award, Change Maker Award, Nandi Puraskar Award, and Seva Ratna Award.









Recently, Master Keshav organized an international-level karate competition on November 13 in Hyderabad. The event took place at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium and saw the participation of 5,200 athletes from 18 states across India and abroad. The tournament received recognition for having the highest number of participants at an international level. As a result, Master Keshav was honored with the Pratibha Puraskar Young and Dynamic Martial Art Award by the High Range Book of World Records.



During the award ceremony, Master Keshav Goud was congratulated by several guests, including Rudraraj Padmaraju Farmer MLC, CEO Suman, CM O Srikanth, and others from the High Range Book of World Records.