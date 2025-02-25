May Anantha Padmanabha Swami bless all: Gaddam

Shadnagar: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar wished that the blessings of Anantha Padmanabha Swami, who appeared naturally, be upon all the people.

On Monday, in the Penjarla village of Kothur mandal in the Shadnagar constituency, the grand reconstruction inauguration ceremony of the 800-year-old Anantha Padmanabha Swami temple was held.

Gaddam, AICC national secretary Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, along with many other prominent personalities attended the event. They were warmly welcomed with Poornakumbham by the temple management, former ZPTC Mamidi Shyam Sunder Reddy, temple chairman Bejawada Anitha Reddy, and temple priests.