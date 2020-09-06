Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao inspects Smart City Mission works

Warangal: Efforts are on to repair the roads that were damaged due to the recent torrential rains, the Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said.

He said that the administration is working overtime to repair and restore all the roads in the Corporation. "We have already directed the officials to take up the road repair works with an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. In three to four days, the roads would be restored," Mayor assured. Prakash Rao, who inspected the ongoing works under Smart City Mission on Saturday emphasised the need for coordination between the civic body, Greater Warangal Smart City Corporation Limited (GWSCCL) and contractors.

He then directed the engineering officials to speed up the Bhadrakali promenade works and smart roads that are nearing completion. Stating that there was dearth of funds, the Mayor assured the contractors of releasing funds without any delay as soon as the works are completed. Prakash Rao said that efforts are on to complete the four arches – Kakatiya Gates – coming up with an outlay of Rs 8 crore by December end.

"The civic body is also focused on establishing sewerage treatment plants at Reddypuram, Pragathi Nagar and Ursu gutta with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore," the Mayor informed.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown have affected the progress of the ongoing Smart City works. GWMC Superintending Engineer Vidyasagar, EE Rajaiah and Srinivas Rao were among others present.