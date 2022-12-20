Mayor lays stones for developmental works in Chilukanagar Division amidst protests

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday laid foundation stones for developmental works in Chilukanagar Division amidst protests by the followers of local legislator.

When the Mayor arrived at the site to lay foundation stone for launching development works in the morning, local corporator Bannala Geeta Praveen and some local leaders objected to the Mayor's program and questioned her as to how she could lay the stone in the absence of the local legislator and demanded that she wait till the arrival of the MLA.

Irked with this, Mayor Vijayalakshmi told the protestors that the development works in the Division were being taken up with GHMC funds and argued there was no need for her to take anybody's permission. With this, the MLA's followers argued with her for some time. The Mayor bluntly told the protestors that she would do her work as she has nothing to do with the MLA and need not wait for any one.

Shocked over the Mayor's determination, the MLA"s followers and local leaders raised slogans against the Mayor. Vijayalakshmi laid foundation stones amidst "Mayor Go-back" slogans.