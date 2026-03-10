Mayor urges youth to enhance technical and vocational skills

Municipal Corporation Mayor Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy encouraged youth to develop technical knowledge and vocational skills to improve their career opportunities. As part of the Telangana government’s 99-Day Action Plan under the Praja Palana & Pragati Pranalika programme, the mayor inaugurated six newly introduced short-term courses on Monday at the Girls’ ITI/ITC in Nalgonda.

The newly introduced courses include CNC Operation, Robotics Programming, Electric Vehicles, CAD Product Design, CNC Milling, and Process Automation, all of which align with the needs of modern industries. Although the training duration is only two weeks, she said it would provide valuable exposure to advanced technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the government launched these short-term courses to enhance skill development among youth and improve employment opportunities as part of the 99-day public governance and development initiative. She described the initiative as a commendable step toward bridging the gap between education and employment.

She further stated that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had established Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) facilities in the district with an investment of Rs 17 crore to create employment opportunities and promote vocational skills among unemployed youth.

The mayor emphasized that in today’s highly competitive world, skills are as important as formal education. She said such short-term training programmes help youth gain technical knowledge, practical skills, and self-confidence, enabling them to secure employment or even start their own ventures.

She also noted that the government aims to provide training to about 36,000 trainees through these short-term courses, which is a significant initiative for youth empowerment.