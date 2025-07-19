MBA Farewell at JP Engineering College Celebrates Success, Talent, and New Beginnings

Mahabubnagar: Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College witnessed an emotional and inspiring farewell ceremony organized by junior MBA students for their seniors. The event was marked by cultural performances, motivational speeches, and a celebration of student achievements.

College Chairman K.S. Ravikumar attended the event as the chief guest. He offered floral tributes to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and lit the ceremonial lamp. In his address, Mr. Ravikumar emphasized that MBA is a universal course open to graduates from Arts, Science, Commerce, and Engineering. He noted that MBA graduates play vital roles in the corporate sector and entrepreneurial ventures.

Highlighting success stories, he mentioned Jupally Rameshwar Rao of My Home Group and Manne Satyanarayana Reddy of MSN Labs as examples of what dedication and vision can achieve. He also recalled the encouragement given by late S. Jaipal Reddy in establishing the college, describing him as a leader capable of becoming the President of India.

The chairman proudly announced that three students from the college had received gold medals from JNTUH, including MBA student B. Swathi, who was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh. He also shared that MBA student Kotal Sai Teja’s book, That Boy Thatha, was launched by renowned author Chetan Bhagat.

This academic year, eight MBA students secured placements in various companies. Mr. Ravikumar also announced a new MoU with IBM, which will provide training and placement opportunities to both engineering and MBA students.

The event concluded with captivating cultural performances by the students. MBA Dean Dr. Madhumohan, In-charge Chandrashekhar, faculty members, and a large number of students participated in the event, making it a memorable occasion.