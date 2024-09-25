Live
- Atishi visits Hanuman temple, prays to work for people
- I’m Kejriwal’s Hanuman, says Kailash Gahlot
- Woman finds hidden cameras in house, landlord’s son held
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
- Vasudha Foundation gesture to weightlifter
- MP promises rly under bridge
- Leopard spotted at a nursery in Kadium of East Godavari, officials alerted
- Tobacco Cessation Centre inaugurated at Ruia hospital
- Woman kills self over harassment
- BJP’s coalition with JJP left Gurugram in civic mess: Narbir
Just In
MBNR Ministers to visit Udandapur reservoir
Decision comes amid protests over land compensation
Mahabubnagar: In wake of escalating tensions surrounding the stalled Udandapur Reservoir project, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao are scheduled to visit the site on Wednesday
The construction of the reservoir has been on hold since the BRS government lost power in the state, largely due to protests from local residents who have lost their land. Although the government compensated villagers for their land, promised payments for housing displacement remain unpaid, leading to significant unrest.
Displaced residents from the villages of Udandapur and Vollur have expressed their frustration, citing a lack of action on the government’s part. Despite the BRS government allocating Rs 100 crore for resettlement and rehabilitation, political and technical obstacles have stalled progress. Many villagers are reluctant to relocate, insisting that no construction work should commence until they receive full compensation for their losses.
Local authorities, including Mahabubnagar DSP Venkateshwarlu and Jadcherla Circle Inspector Adi Reddy, met with displaced persons on Tuesday to discuss their grievances and urged them to resolve their issues peacefully.
With the ministers’ visit imminent, residents continue to demand that construction only resume once their compensation claims are fully addressed. The situation remains tense as both the government and the community seek a resolution to this ongoing dispute.