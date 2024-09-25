MBNR Ministers to visit Udandapur reservoir

Mahabubnagar: In wake of escalating tensions surrounding the stalled Udandapur Reservoir project, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao are scheduled to visit the site on Wednesday

The construction of the reservoir has been on hold since the BRS government lost power in the state, largely due to protests from local residents who have lost their land. Although the government compensated villagers for their land, promised payments for housing displacement remain unpaid, leading to significant unrest.

Displaced residents from the villages of Udandapur and Vollur have expressed their frustration, citing a lack of action on the government’s part. Despite the BRS government allocating Rs 100 crore for resettlement and rehabilitation, political and technical obstacles have stalled progress. Many villagers are reluctant to relocate, insisting that no construction work should commence until they receive full compensation for their losses.

Local authorities, including Mahabubnagar DSP Venkateshwarlu and Jadcherla Circle Inspector Adi Reddy, met with displaced persons on Tuesday to discuss their grievances and urged them to resolve their issues peacefully.

With the ministers’ visit imminent, residents continue to demand that construction only resume once their compensation claims are fully addressed. The situation remains tense as both the government and the community seek a resolution to this ongoing dispute.