MBNR municipal body takes oath

Mahabubnagar: The oath-taking ceremony of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Corporators of the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation was held at the municipal office here on Friday. Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy attended the programme as the chief guest.

On this occasion, the newly sworn-in Mayor Gumula Mamatha Srinivas, Deputy Mayor Marepally Surender Reddy, and the corporators were felicitated and extended greetings.

The MLA advised them to work with transparency, commitment, and dedication to public service, living up to the trust reposed by the people.

He called upon everyone to work collectively for the development of Mahabubnagar town.