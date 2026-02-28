  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

MBNR municipal body takes oath

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 7:16 AM IST
MBNR municipal body takes oath
X

Mahabubnagar: The oath-taking ceremony of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Corporators of the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation was held at the municipal office here on Friday. Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy attended the programme as the chief guest.

On this occasion, the newly sworn-in Mayor Gumula Mamatha Srinivas, Deputy Mayor Marepally Surender Reddy, and the corporators were felicitated and extended greetings.

The MLA advised them to work with transparency, commitment, and dedication to public service, living up to the trust reposed by the people.

He called upon everyone to work collectively for the development of Mahabubnagar town.

Tags

Mahabubnagar Municipal CorporationMayor Oath CeremonyGumula Mamatha SrinivasYennam Srinivas ReddyUrban Local Governance
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

The project, released on August 22, marked a notable phase in his musical journey. The album, created in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, blended Punjabi pop with global pop influences.

Karan Aujla gears up for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium gig in New Delhi

National News

More
Share it
X