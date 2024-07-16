Meat sale in open during weekly markets irks locals in Manikonda

Ranga Reddy: The politically divided and much contentious council of the Manikonda municipality is known as a ‘split house’ of councillors for various reasons.

The council is always found grappling with discord between the chairman and the councillors over issues such as alleged unauthorised constructions, nexus between builders and officials and political favouritism among all.

As if these were not enough, the growing alleged unauthorised weekly markets are now coming to play as a point of clashes between the organisers and the councillors. Some councillors are unhappy with the weekly markets are being organised by flouting rules. Apart from designated areas, they said, the markets are being organised even in some non-approved areas where meat stalls of goat and fish are doing business in utterly unwholesome and unhygienic conditions only to cause annoyance among the locals.

“After raising the issue time and again in the council against selling meat, like goat and fish, in the open during the weekly markets, I only found that such markets at designated points have actually spread to more areas without permission,” said Srikanth Swami, Councillor ward 9.

‘During the meetings, we often urge the council to go for proper consultation before approving the weekly markets, but to no avail. Ironically, our objections to such unwholesome trade practices during the weekly markets ruffled feathers of organisers who are now confronting us for raising such issues.

Recalling an incident during a weekly market at Road No.13-14, near Ganesh Chowk, Alkapuri Township, on Sunday, Swami said, “when I raised objection over the way meat business is being conducted in an utterly negligent manner, a few unruly flesh traders start an argument; the organisers too joined them in their tirade against me.”