Mechanism for poll expenditure monitoring set up by IT dept

Hyderabad: As a part of mechanism for election expenditure monitoring the Directorate-General of Income-Tax (investigation), Hyderabad, has deployed around 150 officers for election duty.

Quick response teams have been formed in all 33 districts with officials of the department. “As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, if cash of more than Rs. 10 lakh is found in a vehicle and there is suspicion of commission of any crime or linkage to any candidate or agent or party functionary, then the flying squad team or static surveillance team shall seize the cash and pass on information to I-T authority, for necessary action under I-T laws,” nodal officer (elections) M Karthik Manickam explained.

The IT department also set up a 24X7 control room and complaint monitoring cell to receive information or complaints from the public regarding cash and other material intended for illegitimate use in the election process.

The public can complain on toll free no 1800-425-1785, landline no 040-23426201/23426202, WhatsApp/Telegram no 7013711399 and e-mail id : [email protected].

Air intelligence units have been set up at Begumpet airport and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for 24 × 7 surveillance in coordination with CISF on movement of cash or valuables. AlUs at all other airports which have connectivity to Hyderabad have also been informed to keep continuous alert on passengers travelling to Hyderabad. The election seizure management system app is being used for the first time by ECI in this election for verification of seizure reports.

“Since the announcement of elections, seizure reports pertaining to Rs.53.93 crore and 156 kg gold jewellery and 454 kg of silver have been received from the police and FST. The total amount Rs 1.76 crore was found to be unexplained and has been seized by the I-T department. No gold jewellery has been seized as unexplained. The verification of seizure data received is being done on a real time basis within 24 hours,” said the nodal officer.

The investigation directorate has started collecting data from the State-level bankers committee (SLBC) and several other relevant sources as well as analysing the digital intelligence database of the I-T department. The purpose of this exercise is to identify high-value cash transactions that raise suspicion about its use for funding election campaigns. “Appropriate action under law will be undertaken in such cases,” clarified the official.

“Search and survey actions u/s. 132/133 of I-T Act has been done based on in-house intelligence in which Rs 14.8 crore has been seized so far by the department, over and above what was referred by the State police authorities,” he added.