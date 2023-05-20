Live
- Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar take oath as new Karnataka CM, Deputy CM
- HBD Junior NTR: Ram Charan, Rajeev, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Others Wished Young Tiger Through Social Media
- Team NTR 31 Drops A Special Announcement Poster And Wishes The Young Tiger On This Special Occasion
- Learn to prepare Jasmine infused Water: Traditional Thai drink
- Darshan Puttannaiah, the new MLA of Melukote assembly constituency, has attracted everyone's attention for his simplicity.
- Hyderabad: Man put behind bars for misbehaving with his minor daughter
- Hyderabad: Man kills wife and ends life at Narsingi
- Hrithik Roshan Extends Birthday Wishes to NTR
- "Stop giving smartphones to your kids", The Smartphone Man, Manu Kumar Jain
- Virupaksha OTT Release: Discover When and Where to Watch
Medak district ATMs are now dispensing Rs 2000 notes suddenly
Highlights
Medak district ATMs are now dispensing Rs 2000 notes suddenly. Till yesterday night ATMs were not having Rs 2000 notes. Moreover when people went to...
Medak district ATMs are now dispensing Rs 2000 notes suddenly. Till yesterday night ATMs were not having Rs 2000 notes. Moreover when people went to banks to deposit officials are asking them to come later. Traders also refusing to accept Rs 2000 notes
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS