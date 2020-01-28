Medak: Mercury levels fall in night temperatures

Medak: As mainly low-level North Easterlies/Easterly winds prevailed over Telangana during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Monday, there was a marked fall of -4.1 degrees Celsius or less in the night temperatures, according to the Met department bulletin. It said there was an appreciable fall in the temperatures ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius at one or two places in the State. Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius.

The other temperatures recorded in the State were: Nalgonda & Ramagundam (15.4) each, Hanamkonda (16.5), Dundigal (16.8), Hyderabad (17), Medak (17. 1), Nizamabad ( 17.5), Hakimpet (17.6), Khammam (18.6), Bhadrachalam (20) and Mahbubnagar (20.1).

Meanwhile, the forecast said dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana from January 28 to 31. No large change during the period February 1-3 is the weather outlook.