Medak records lowest night temp in Telangana State

Medak: Medak recorded the lowest night temperature in the State of 14 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the Met department bulletin. It said the minimum temperatures were above normal ranging from 1.6 to 3 deg C in some parts of Telangana and appreciably below normal by -3.1 to -5 deg C in some other parts.

The other night temperatures registered in the State in degree Celsius were: Nalgonda 14.4, Hakimpet15.8, Dundigal 15.9, Hanamkonda 16, Adilabad 17.2, Bhadrachalam 17.5, Ramagundam 17.4, Khammam 17.6, Hyderabad 17.8, Mahbubnagar & Nizamabad 18.1 each. Meanwhile, the forecast said the cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and its adjoining Comorin area now lies over Comorin area & neighbourhood and extends up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. Mainly low level South Easterlies (winds) prevail over the State. The bulletin said mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana from January 17 to 20.

No large change during the period January 21-23 is the weather outlook.