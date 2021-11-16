Medak: Survey pertaining to Eatala land grabbing case began

Survey pertaining to BJP leader Eatala Rajender's land grabbing case began on Tuesday. The officials reached Hakimpet to hold the survey in the lands of Jamuna hatcheries.



The survey is being held in 18 acres in survey number 130. Musaipeta tahsildar Malathi, survey deputy inspector Lakshmi Sujatha are conducting the survey. It is already known that Eatala Rajender is facing allegations on grabbing assigned lands of the farmers.



The government which launched a probe after the allegations on Eatala Rajender has also inititated the land survey in survey number 130. The revenue staff has already sent notices to Eatala Jamuna.

