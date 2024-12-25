Medak wears season’s festive look

Medak: Medak will be witnessing the visit of VVIPs on the occasion of Christmas this year on Wednesday. While Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will preside as chief guest at the Natural & Organic Farmers’ Summit at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Tuniki, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in Christmas celebrations in the Medak Cathedral church.

Medak Cathedral is one of the most visited churches in South India, which was built by Charles Walker Fasnet of British Wesleyan Methodists and consecrated on December 25,1924.

It is the single largest diocese in Asia and the second largest in the world after the Vatican located in Medak town. All arrangements were put in place for Christmas celebrations at Medak Cathedral which is celebrating 100 years this year.

The Church is colourfully illuminated as it hosts devotees from various parts of India. The traders have set up business stalls on church grounds as the devotees have started visiting the Cathedral.