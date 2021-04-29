Medak: Woman dies of shock after learning she is Covid positive

Telangana: A woman died of shock after knowing that she tested positive for coronavirus. The incident occurred here at Toopran of Medak district on Thursday.

According to the healthcare officials, the woman, a native of Potharajupalli of Toopran mandal fell sick a few days ago and she was shifted to the hospital by the family members on Wednesday.

The woman underwent Covid tests, the results of which came positive on Thursday. On learning that she tested positive for the virus, the woman collapsed at the testing centre.

It is learned that the woman was married three years ago and had been residing with her mother after divorcing her husband. She was cremated by the municipal officials according to the Covid guidelines.