Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Medak: Woman dies of shock after learning she is Covid positive

Medak: Woman dies of shock after learning she is Covid positive
x

Medak: Woman dies of shock after learning she is Covid positive

Highlights

A woman died of shock after knowing that she tested positive for coronavirus. The incident occurred here at Toopran of Medak district on Thursday.

Telangana: A woman died of shock after knowing that she tested positive for coronavirus. The incident occurred here at Toopran of Medak district on Thursday.

According to the healthcare officials, the woman, a native of Potharajupalli of Toopran mandal fell sick a few days ago and she was shifted to the hospital by the family members on Wednesday.

The woman underwent Covid tests, the results of which came positive on Thursday. On learning that she tested positive for the virus, the woman collapsed at the testing centre.

It is learned that the woman was married three years ago and had been residing with her mother after divorcing her husband. She was cremated by the municipal officials according to the Covid guidelines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X