Medaram Jatara: Focus on devotees comfort

Medaram (Mulugu): The comfort of devotees turning to Sammakka Saralamma jatara is paramount to the State government, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said on Friday. She along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the progress of works underway for the biennial Medaram jatara, scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8.



The Ministers roamed around Medaram and inspected the arrangements, besides paying obeisance to tribal Gods – Sammakka Saralamma at their altars.

The Minister inaugurated bathing ghats at Jampannavagu (stream) and directed the officials to ensure water level even in the stream to avoid accidents. They also told the officials to identify the accident-prone areas and put up signboards besides manning those spots.

"With not much time left for the jatara, all the arrangements such as drinking water, toilets and bathing ghats should be completed before January 15," Rathod said, instructing the officials to engage more manpower to make it sure. In order to make the jatara plastic free, the authorities have made cotton and paper bags manufactured by the self-help groups, she said.

"Efforts are on to get national status to the Adivasi jatara, which is regarded as the Asia's largest tribal fair. The State Government has decided to invite President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and prominent tribal leaders so that to project the importance of the jatara," Rathod said.

Errabelli expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of Hyderabad-Warangal road expansion works. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the works before the commencement of jatara. The onus is on Trust Board to ensure jatara a huge success. He emphasised the need for coordination between the officials and Trust Board members to ensure arrangements in place for the jatara. He expressed confidence that arrangements would be on par with the global standards.

Stating that the government was ready to listen to the suggestions if they are found to be appropriate, Errabelli advised the Opposition not to politicise every issue.

Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy said that the jatara has been witnessing a gradual increase in the numbers of devotees visiting the jatara. "With more than 1.30 crore devotees are expected to turn to Medaram this year, the onus is on officials to ensure arrangements properly," Reddy said, stating that government had allocated enough funds for the tribal fair.

The Ministers released Medaram app on the occasion in which Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Warangal MP P Dayakar, Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, legislators Seethakka, K Srihari, T Rajaiah, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, G Venkataramana Reddy,

ZP Chairpersons Kusuma Jagadish (Mulugu), Jakku Sriharshini (Bhupalpally) and Gandra Jyothi (Warangal Rural) and In-charge Collector

Vasam Venkateshwarlu were among others present.