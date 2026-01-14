Medaram Jatara must outshine Kumbh Mela: Ministers

Hyderabad: With an estimated three crore devotees expected to attend the Samakka Saralamma Jatara, scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31 at Medaram, the government on Tuesday directed officials to organise the event on a scale surpassing the Kumbh Mela of Uttar Pradesh and ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

Ministers Adluri Lakshman Kumar and Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) held a high-level review meeting on the preparations for the Medaram Jatara on Tuesday. On the occasion, Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar said that while 1.5 crore devotees attended the Jatara in 2024, the 2026 edition is expected to witness an unprecedented turnout. He said works were being taken up with funds exceeding Rs 150 crore.

Calling upon officials to organise the Jatara more magnificently than the Kumbh Mela, Lakshman Kumar stressed that the arrangements should bring national recognition to the State government.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka said that the Chief Minister had sanctioned a total of Rs 251 crore for this year’s festival arrangements, including Rs 150 crore for general arrangements and Rs 101 crore for renovation of the pedestals. She said priority was being given to ensuring smooth darshan for every devotee visiting the festival and instructed officials of all departments to work in close coordination.

The Minister urged officials to pay special attention to sanitation, drinking water supply, transportation and security, with a specific focus on increasing the number of toilets. She said at least 40 lakh devotees were expected every day on Thursday and Friday during the festival and directed officials to make arrangements accordingly.