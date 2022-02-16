Medaram jatara ready for frenzied start today

Medaram (Mulugu): The biennial four-day Sammakka-Saralamma jatara of the Adivasis is all set for a frenzied start on Wednesday. Notwithstanding the omicron-driven pandemic situation, a large number of devotees have already descended on Medaram to pay obeisances to the tribal deities on the first day of the jatara.



The jatara will commence with a ritual at Kannepally, a couple of kilometers from the altars (locally known as gaddelu) of the deities, on Wednesday which happens to be the Magha Sudha Pournami. The tribal priests take out the presiding deity - Saralamma – in the form of vermillion in a kumkum bharani (casket) and turmeric in a procession to Medaram altars where they install the Goddess. It's going to be tough for the police to control the frenzied devotees during the procession. Saralamma's husband Govindarajulu will also be brought from Kondai village under Eturunagaram mandal. The arrival of Saralamma marks the commencement of Medarama Jatara officially.

On the other hand, the priests belonging to Penuka family have already left for Medaram from Punugondla under Gangaram mandal in Mahabubabad district with Pagididdaraju, husband of Sammakka, in the form of Padige. The celestial wedding of Sammakka with Pagididdaraju will be completed on Thursday after the arrival of Sammakka from Chilakalagutta.

It may be mentioned here that the government has made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of jatara. The administration has deployed 10,000 policemen in addition to aerial surveillance through drones and a large number of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras for the safety and security of the devotees.

Meanwhile, Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud has flagged off helicopter services to Medaram from Hyderabad on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that the Telangana State Tourism Department Corporation (TSTDC), in association with Thiruvananthapuram-based Thumby Aviation Private Limited, was operating helicopter rides to Medaram from the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanumakonda.