Medaram jatara works to kickstart soon after CM’s nod to master plan

Hyderabad: Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the master plan for the Medaram Jatara, also known as the Telangana Kumbh Mela, has been finalized, including modernization of the Sammakka Saralamma pedestal (Gadde) and facilities for devotees in accordance with the tribal cultural traditions.

Srinivasa Reddy said that as soon as the approval of the Master Plan is received from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the modernization works would be started and the work would be completed within 100 days. He said that the Master Plan has been prepared scientifically and meticulously, taking into account the suggestions and advice of the Saralamma priests in every aspect, so that lakhs of devotees who come to Medaram Maha Jatara from all over the country can get better views and other facilities.

The Minister said that a master plan has been prepared so that devotees who come to visit the Ammavaru will not face any difficulties. The Minister along with Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) and Tribal Welfare Minister A Laxman Kumar reviewed the master plan for Medaram Sammakka Saralamma in the State Secretariat.

The meeting discussed at length the design of the main entrance of the temple, the design of the stone required for the construction of the boundary wall, and the additional area that will be added after the development of the temple. The consultancy that prepared the master plan was instructed to submit the action plan related to the development work within two days.

The Minister said that the officials and representatives of the consultancy personally visited Medaram and took the opinions of all the priests and local people there and prepared the design of the temple. In the past, devotees could not get proper darshan of Pagidda Raja and Govinda Raju due to queues. This used to be a problem for devotees during Maha Jatara. To solve this problem, they said, “We are expanding the premises of the shrines for the convenience of devotees.”

The Minister further said that the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara held in Telangana is famous as the largest tribal festival in the world and that it reflects the tribal tradition. They worship Sammakka Saralamma with devotion as the Kaliyuga deities and forest goddesses who remove their hardships. He said that the temple premises was designed to further highlight the sacrifice and elevation of Sammakka Saralamma. He said that along with the Medaram temple, all the temples in the surrounding areas will be beautified.