Medaram Jathara: Devotees throng to offer prayers to Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma

Hyderabad: Medaram Jatara is still two months away and devotees thronging to pray. They are coming in droves fearing that they will not be able to come again if corona cases increase. With the arrival of consecutive holidays, one lakh people visited the nymphs together on Sunday. They paid offerings of turmeric, saffron and jaggery to the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

Devotees who came to Medaram faced difficulties on Sunday due to huge crowd and meager arrangements. As the fair is still two months away, the government has recently allocated Rs.75 crores for the management of the fair. Tenders are being processed. As no work has been started yet, the devotees are in dire straits without proper facilities.

As the crowd was heavy, at one stage there was a stampede at the Gods' stalls. Private vehicles were seen everywhere around Medaram. As the police allowed vehicles to park on the Kannepally road side, the devotees had to walk from there to Gaddela. On the other hand, the authorities are also scratching their heads with the sudden increase in traffic.