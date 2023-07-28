Medaram Sammakka Saralamma temple submerged in Mulugu

Mulugu: In wake of heavy rains for the past three days in the erstwhile Telangana and especially Warangal has faced the brunt of incessant rains in the same time. Mulugu district has been experiencing continuous heavy downpours over the last few days. Numerous areas have been submerged in floodwater, causing disconnection with other regions. The renowned pilgrimage centre, Medaram Sammakka Saralamm temple, was also affected as floodwaters from Jampannavagu overflowed, raising concerns among the people whose houses and shops were inundated.



Similarly, the Edupayala Vanadurga temple is facing the brunt of the deluge as the Manjeera river overflows, leading to heavy water accumulation in the area. The situation has prompted worry and distress among the residents and temple authorities.









Heavy rains are lashing Telangana. Many projects including Kadem are running at dangerous levels. Village after village is drowning due to heavy rains and floods. Warangal, one of the largest cities in Telangana, was flooded. The intersections resemble reservoirs. Main roads have turned into huge canals.

A flood poured into Ayyappaswamy temple at Bhadrakali temple. Flood is flowing from the bridge of Hanumakonda-Warangal road. Warangal under railway bridge was flooded. Warangal-Khammam national highway is waterlogged. Heavy water has reached Kazipet railway station in Warangal city. The water is almost at knee deep.

A huge tree fell down at Mylaram and a large number of vehicles got stuck. Mayor Gundu Sudharani ordered the officials to be on full alert as the District Meteorological Department announced a red alert for two more days.