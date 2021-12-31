Medaram to be ready for festivities by January 15

Mulugu: Ahead of four-day biennial Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara, one of the largest tribal fairs in the world, scheduled to commence on February 16, 2022, the district administration is on toes to ensure fool-proof arrangements for the comfort of devotees. In addition to this, the authorities are also up against the impending threat posed by the corona virus new variant Omicron.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Minister for Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy, who reviewed the progress of arrangements in Medaram on Thursday told the officials to speed up the works. The ministers directed the officials to focus on shortcomings the devotees faced during the last biennial jatara. "Drinking water, sanitation, accommodation, queuing, barricades, vehicle parking and bathing ghats are some of the major issues that need to be resolved efficiently as early as possible," the ministers said.

The authorities were also told to prepare a plan to clear the garbage in and around Medaram after the completion of jatara.

Referring to the Omicron threat, the ministers told the officials to ensure all the devotees follow the Covid-19 protocols. They said that the onus is on police to ensure the safety of the devotees. "A control room will be set up in Medaram from where police should monitor the jatara through live feed from the CCTV cameras," the ministers said.

Speaking to media persons, Satyavathi Rathod thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for extending all the support for the successful conduct of the jatara. Like in 2020, the CM allocated Rs 75 crore for this jatara also, she said.

Referring to the pre-jatara rush of devotees, the ministers told the district administration to complete all the works by January 15, 2022. Rathod said that the government had also allocated Rs 1.20 crore for other jataras held in erstwhile Warangal district.

Earlier, both the Ministers inspected bathing ghats at Jampannavagu (stream), sheds and other ongoing works. They also offered prayers at the altars of Sammakka Saralamma. Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish, Endowments commissioner Anil Kumar, district collector S Krishna Aditya and superintendent of police Sangram Singh G Patil were among others present.