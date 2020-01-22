Medaram: Tribals observe age-old ritual Gudi Melige

Medaram (Mulugu): Even as millions of devotees eagerly wait for their rendezvous with the tribal deities early next month, the aboriginals in Medaram on Wednesday celebrate Gudi Melige the age-old ritual that precedes the commencement of Sammakka Saralamma jatara.



The first Wednesday (January 22) of four Wednesdays was seen as most auspicious for the tribes. Wherever they may be living, majority of them customarily descend on Medaram during this time to offer obeisance to their most revered goddesses.

The tradition has that tribals of Siddaboina clan – three women and two men - perform cleansing of Sammakka temple at Medaram by bringing water from Jampanna Vagu (stream). They paste the anthill soil before sprucing up the premises with muggulu (rangoli). Then the prayers begin amid drum beats. The fiesta continues right through the night.

Speaking to The Hans India, Medaram priest Siddaboina Muneender said: "The Gudi Melige ritual has a lot of significance and we have been continuing it for ages. The fiesta triggers the real start of Sammakka Saralamma jatara." The tribals follow similar rituals at Saralamma temple in Kannepally, Pagididda Raju temple at Punugondla and Govindarajulu temple at Kondai village.

The tribals celebrate Manda Melige next Wednesday (January 29). As part of Manda Meilge, both the temples will be spruced up besides installing arches festooned with mango leaves, pumpkin, red chillies and a hen that reflect the very tradition of the aboriginals. It's a custom that dispels the effects of evil spirits, the Adivasis believe. It's mandatory for the tribals to invite their daughters for this fest. It signifies the Adivasis' preference towards their daughters.

The main jatara begins on the third Wednesday (February 5) with the Saralamma from Kannepally, Govindarajulu from Kondai and Pagididda Raju from Punugondla arriving to Medaram. The fourth and last Wednesday (February 12) in known as Tirugu varam (return week). The Adivasis celebrate it by cleaning temple at Medaram, Kannepally, Punugondla and Kondai, and offering mokkulu.